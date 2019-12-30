Samoa ends state of emergency following deadly measles outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Samoa has ended its six-week-long state of emergency following a measles outbreak that killed more than 80 people, mostly young children.
The government announced Saturday that it would reopen schools and lift restrictions on public gatherings.
The vaccination rate has now reached 95% — the threshold to stop the highly contagious disease from spreading.
Earlier this month, a team of more than 70 medical professionals from Hawaii went to Samoa to take part in the country’s mass vaccination campaign. In two days, the response team helped immunize nearly 34,000 people.
