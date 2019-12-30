In Memoriam 2019: A look back at those we lost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From musicians to lawmakers, athletes to veterans, Hawaii lost a host of notable people in 2019.
One loss that generated international headlines was the death of famed bounty hunter Beth Chapman. She died in June after battling lung cancer.
Condolences poured in from around the world from heartbroken fans. She co-starred alongside her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman in their hit A&E bounty hunting show.
She was 51 years old.
In the world of Hawaiian music, the community mourned the passing of great musicians like slack key guitarist Bla Pahinui, “The Songbird of Miloli’i” Diana Aki, Ho’aikane founding member Jamieson “Papa Wongie” Wong Sr., and beloved broadcaster and Hawaii music pioneer Jacqueline “Honolulu Skylark” Rossetti.
Others we’re remembering include Mama Ane Kanahele, the matriarch of Ni’ihau, community figure Barry Taniguchi, and many more.
