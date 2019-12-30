Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Police: All 7 killed in Hawaii tour helicopter crash
HONOLULU (AP) — Police confirm that all seven people on board a tour helicopter died when it crashed in Hawaii. The remains of six people were recovered Friday but the seventh is still missing. The helicopter had been set to tour Kauai's rugged Na Pali Coast, the remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park,” when it crashed on a mountaintop Thursday. Kauai police confirmed there were no survivors based in part on the nature of the crash and impact damage.
MOBILE HOMELESS CENTER PROGRAM
Hawaii homeless program moves over 40 people off streets
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu authorities say a pilot mobile homeless center program has seen success after launching multiple inflatable tents at a park on Oahu. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Homeless Outreach and Navigations for Unsheltered Persons project set up 10 tents at Waipahu Cultural Garden Park this month providing homeless people access to food, showers, restrooms and kennels for pets. Honolulu police officers say the program has offered short-term shelter to homeless people and social services agencies have helped more than 40 people move into permanent housing in the two weeks since its launch. Authorities say the project expects to spend 90 days in Waipahu before moving to another city-owned park.
CHINATOWN-RESTORED BUILDING
Hope for Honolulu Chinatown revival via building restoration
HONOLULU (AP) — Developers say a restoration of the iconic Wo Fat Building could serve as a catalyst in a makeover of Honolulu's Chinatown. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the proposed $10 million restoration of the 86-year-old landmark is expected to include a cafeteria-style restaurant and 23-room hotel. The building along Honolulu's historic Hotel and Maunakea streets served for decades had the dining halls of one of the most prestigious Chinese banquet restaurants on the island. Investment group Mighty Wo Fat LLC has requested a Chinatown Special District Design permit. The city has until Jan. 21 to render a decision on the permit request.
PUNA GEOTHERMAL-SCHEDULE
Hawaii geothermal company almost done with volcano repairs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Puna Geothermal Venture says it hopes to finish reconstruction of its facility this year after the eruption of a Hawaii volcano shut down its operation. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the power production company on the Big Island hopes to be ready to sell electricity in early 2020. Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption that began in May 2018 destroyed the company's substation and covered geothermal wells, while cutting off road access. The company began drilling a new production well in October. The company is negotiating a power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Co. to supply electricity to its grid.
GIANT TELESCOPE
Hawaii telescope protesters to stay as blocked road reopens
HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope have a reached a deal with the mayor of Hawaii's Big Island. They have agreed to move a tent of elders from the mountain's access road. Mayor Harry Kim says in exchange, he promises no construction equipment will go up the mountain for at least two months. Kim says the road will reopen Saturday. Protesters at the road have been blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope since July. Despite the agreement, protesters won't leave the mountain. A protest leader says the elders' tent will move to the side of the road.
POLICE BUDGET INCREASE-TELESCOPE
Telescope protest puts Hawaii County police $3M over budget
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Police Department has gone $3 million over budget mainly because of the need for an increased police presence near demonstrations at the Mauna Kea Access Road. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Assistant Chief Samuel Thomas informed the Hawaii County Police Commission that the county has racked up more than $5 million in law enforcement expenses related to demonstrations against the construction of a giant telescope. The land on Mauna Kea's summit is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. Thomas says the department's increased presence on Daniel K. Inouye Highway has required an increase in officer overtime payments.