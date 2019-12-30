High surf warning issued ahead of possible massive northwest swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning in advance of a northwest swell that could push surf to near 40-foot face heights for Kauai, with surf almost that high for other islands.
The warning will take effect at 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, where waves will build rapidly Monday morning to 30 to 40 feet.
The warning is also posted for the north and west shores of Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.
Forecasters expect waves to build Monday afternoon on Oahu’s north shore and late Monday on Molokai and Maui’s north shores to 25 to 35 foot face heights.
Oahu’s west shore surf is expected to build Monday afternoon to 18 to 24 feet, with those heights expected later in the day for west beaches of Molokai.
The warning level surf is expected to continue through Tuesday night.
The expected waves are being generated by a hurricane-force storm low that formed to the east of Japan late last week.
Despite the potential for large waves, organizers of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational said they would not hold the prestigious surf contest because the swell is forecast to peak during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.
Impacts from the high waves will include ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flow shorelines, with the potential to inundaet coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.
The waves will also cause powerful longshore and rip currents and a large and hazardous shorebreak. Large breaking waves could also affect harbor entrances and channels and make it challenging to control vessels. Anyone entering the water risks significant injury or death.
This story will be updated.
