Forecast: Breezy trade winds, warning-level surf heading in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly winds are forecast on Monday.
A disturbance moving into the Big Island will spread low clouds and showers westward over windward and mountain areas, reaching Kauai by early Tuesday morning.
Wind speeds will begin to decrease and veer towards the southeast direction by Tuesday night as a cold front approaches Kauai from the west. The cold frontal shower band sweeps west to east through the state from Thursday morning near Kauai to Friday morning over the Big Island.
Strong and gusty northeasterly trade winds are forecast to move in behind the frontal band as it passes through each island.
An extra large northwest (310 degree) swell will begin filling in around mid-morning for Kauai and Niihau from a hurricane-force low that set up east of Japan last last week. This swell is expected to reach Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County by late in the day.
A high surf warning goes into effect Monday morning through Tuesday night for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.
