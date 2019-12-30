Forecast: Breezier winds and huge surf to close out the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east-southeast winds will be picking up speed Monday and Tuesday as an area of high pressure rebuilds far to the northeast of the islands, with a few showers mainly for windward and mauka areas, but the airmass should remain relatively dry. There should be enough wind New Year’s Eve to keep fireworks smoke from building up.
As we start the new year, a front will approach from the northwest which will cause winds to lighten up on New Year’s Day, with increasing shower activity starting late Wednesday into early Thursday morning for the western islands as the front moves down the island chain. There’s still a question on how heavy the rains may get. The forecast models are also pointing to rather strong northeast winds heading into the weekend once the front passes, but there’s still a high degree of uncertainty that far out.
Large and dangerous surf is expected for northwest-facing shores to start the week. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Wave heights could peak overnight Monday into Tuesday, with north shores peaking near the 35 to 40 foot face height range. A small craft advisory will also take effect Monday for all Hawaiian waters due to the swell.
