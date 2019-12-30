Federal spending deal includes $1M for new Navy ROTC program at UH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bipartisan spending deal signed by President Trump includes $1.1 million for the first Navy ROTC program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, announced the funding Monday.
“This new ROTC program at UH will give more Hawaii students a chance at earning scholarships and gaining an education, while helping the Navy strengthen its diversity to make sure its officers better reflect the American public and our values in Hawaii,” said Schatz, in a news release.
Plans to launch the new Navy ROTC program at UH were announced earlier this year.
At the time, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said she had pushed for the creation of the program ― which required approval by the Navy ― since 2015.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.