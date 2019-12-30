Big Island woman medevaced to Oahu following critical head-on crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman from the Big Island was medevaced to Honolulu following a critical head-on crash on Friday.
Police identified the woman as 43-year-old Elizabeth Ann Terlep.
Terlep was a passenger in a BMW that collided with a cargo van on Queen Kaahumanu Highway around 4:45 p.m.
Police said the 69-year-old driver of the van crossed the double-solid yellow line.
They believe a medical condition could be a factor in the crash.
Terlep was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition. She was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.
The drivers of the van and BMW were listed in stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.
