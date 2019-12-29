Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials have confirmed that there were no survivors from a Hawaii tour helicopter crash. The remains of six people were recovered Friday and the seventh is still missing. Officials said recovery efforts were suspended Saturday afternoon. A helicopter that was set to tour Kauai's rugged Na Pali Coast, the picturesque and remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park,” crashed on a mountaintop Thursday. There were six people from two different families and a pilot on the flight. Officials said three minors and four adults were killed. After the fatal crash, tour helicopter operations in Hawaii are under increased scrutiny.