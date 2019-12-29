It’s December, and Hawaii’s still setting record high temperatures

More record high temperatures are still being set in Hawaii in December. That comes after a blistering summer with highs in the mid-90s. (Hawaii News Now File)
By Ben Gutierrez | December 29, 2019 at 10:13 AM HST - Updated December 29 at 10:13 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s still too soon to close the record books for hot temperatures in Hawaii for 2019.

According to the National Weather Service, Kahului had a high temperature of 87 degrees Saturday, which tied the record for the date set in 1958.

Saturday’s daytime temperature in Honolulu topped out at 85, tying a record set in 1995.

The Weather Service said by mid-November, 281 record high temperatures had been tied or broken this year at the four official weather stations in the islands: Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului and Hilo.

