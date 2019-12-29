It’s December, and Hawaii’s still setting record high temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s still too soon to close the record books for hot temperatures in Hawaii for 2019.
According to the National Weather Service, Kahului had a high temperature of 87 degrees Saturday, which tied the record for the date set in 1958.
Saturday’s daytime temperature in Honolulu topped out at 85, tying a record set in 1995.
The Weather Service said by mid-November, 281 record high temperatures had been tied or broken this year at the four official weather stations in the islands: Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului and Hilo.
