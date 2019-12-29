Forecast: Lighter trades for Sunday with fewer showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are forecast to back off a bit Sunday before increasing again on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. Conditions should be a little drier for Sunday, with just a few light showers for windward and mauka areas. A cold front will stall just short of the islands and shift our winds from the southeast before the front moves through, bringing more showers on Thursday.
Short story for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows breezy conditions on Tuesday with scattered windward showers. The trades will back off a bit during the night but should still be strong enough to blow away fireworks smoke. New Year’s Day will have light winds for Kauai and Oahu and stronger southeast winds for most of Maui County and the Big Island.
We’re still tracking what’s shaping up to be the largest northwest swell of the season so far. A hurricane-force low has formed to the east of Japan and is moving to the east as it weakens. The latest forecast has this extra-large swell filling in on Monday and likely peaking Monday night and Tuesday. The wave height forecast will be fine-tuned as we get closer. For this weekend, there’s a much smaller northwest swell bringing some rising surf Sunday, with a small long-period swell for south shores.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.