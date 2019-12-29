Forecast: Lighter trades for Sunday with fewer showers

We’re still tracking what’s shaping up to be the largest northwest swell of the season so far. A hurricane-force low has formed to the east of Japan and is moving to the east as it weakens. The latest forecast has this extra-large swell filling in on Monday and likely peaking Monday night and Tuesday. The wave height forecast will be fine-tuned as we get closer. For this weekend, there’s a much smaller northwest swell bringing some rising surf Sunday, with a small long-period swell for south shores.