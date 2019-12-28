Wisconsin mother, daughter among victims of Kauai chopper crash

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter William Hart moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard. Authorities say wreckage of the helicopter has been found in a mountainous area on the island. (Source: Lt. j.g. Daniel Winter/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)