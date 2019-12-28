Wisconsin mother, daughter among victims of Kauai chopper crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Wisconsin and her 13-year-old daughter were among the victims of a helicopter crash on Kauai, officials said Saturday.
Authorities identified the two as 47-year-old Amy Gannon and her daughter, 13-year-old Jocelyn.
Four other passengers in the helicopter were believed to be a family from Switzerland, and their identities have not yet been released.
The pilot was identified as 69-year-old Wailua resident Paul Matero.
The tour helicopter crashed Thursday night in a remote area of Kokee near the steep terrain between Milolii Ridge Road and Nualolo Trail, Kauai authorities said.
Jocelyn Gannon was a student at Hamilton Middle School in Madison, Wisconsin.
In a letter to families Saturday, the school said:
“Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and a family is experiencing immeasurable loss. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jocelyn’s family.”
This story will be updated.
