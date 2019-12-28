Wisconsin mother, daughter among victims of Kauai chopper crash

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter William Hart moves toward the Na Pali Coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, the day after a tour helicopter disappeared with seven people aboard. Authorities say wreckage of the helicopter has been found in a mountainous area on the island. (Source: Lt. j.g. Daniel Winter/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By HNN Staff | December 28, 2019 at 12:13 PM HST - Updated December 28 at 1:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Wisconsin and her 13-year-old daughter were among the victims of a helicopter crash on Kauai, officials said Saturday.

Authorities identified the two as 47-year-old Amy Gannon and her daughter, 13-year-old Jocelyn.

Four other passengers in the helicopter were believed to be a family from Switzerland, and their identities have not yet been released.

The pilot was identified as 69-year-old Wailua resident Paul Matero.

The tour helicopter crashed Thursday night in a remote area of Kokee near the steep terrain between Milolii Ridge Road and Nualolo Trail, Kauai authorities said.

Jocelyn Gannon was a student at Hamilton Middle School in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a letter to families Saturday, the school said:

“Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and a family is experiencing immeasurable loss. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jocelyn’s family.”

