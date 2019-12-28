Some gusty trades, a few showers to start the year’s final weekend

Occasionally gusty trades will bring in a few showers for windward and mauka areas, but otherwise we should have great conditions for outdoor activities for the final weekend of 2019. An approaching cold front will stop short of the islands, but will cause the winds to shift a bit more east-southeast Sunday, putting Kauai and Oahu in the wind shadow of Maui and the Big Island. So expect lighter winds for the western half of the state, with gustier winds for the eastern half. We should also have a drier airmass moving in statewide Sunday.
As we look ahead gusty trades will build back in over the state Monday and Tuesday as high pressure moves in from the east. This should help keep the New Year’s Eve fireworks smoke from building up. The front is forecast to finally get pushed in around the middle of the week, but there’s a high degree of uncertainty on what we’ll get -- either a weak frontal boundary with a few showers, or a stronger front with strong south winds and heavier showers. For now, we’ll split the difference and forecast increased clouds and scattered showers for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.
Finally, we’re keeping an eye on what could be the biggest northwest swell so far this season. A hurricane force low pressure system has formed east of Japan and is expected to generate an extra-large swell that could bring waves far above warning levels for north and west shores Monday, likely peaking Monday night into Tuesday morning. The “Eddie” big wave surf competition at Waimea Bay is already on a “yellow” standby alert. For the weekend, there is a new moderate northwest swell that will peak this weekend below advisory levels, and we’re also expecting a weekend bump for south-facing shores.
