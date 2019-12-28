Some gusty trades, a few showers to start the year’s final weekend

As we look ahead gusty trades will build back in over the state Monday and Tuesday as high pressure moves in from the east. This should help keep the New Year’s Eve fireworks smoke from building up. The front is forecast to finally get pushed in around the middle of the week, but there’s a high degree of uncertainty on what we’ll get -- either a weak frontal boundary with a few showers, or a stronger front with strong south winds and heavier showers. For now, we’ll split the difference and forecast increased clouds and scattered showers for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.