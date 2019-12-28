Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

TOUR HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say they will look to resume a search Saturday morning for a person missing after a Hawaii tour helicopter crashed, killing at least six people. Officials announced Friday that the remains of six of the people on board had been found and there were no indications that anybody survived. They said the search for the final missing person would resume depending on weather. Authorities have not named those on board and said families are being notified. The helicopter was set to tour Kauai's Na Pali Coast, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and was featured in the film “Jurassic Park."
CHINATOWN-RESTORED BUILDING
Hope for Honolulu Chinatown revival via building restoration
HONOLULU (AP) — Developers say a restoration of the iconic Wo Fat Building could serve as a catalyst in a makeover of Honolulu's Chinatown. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the proposed $10 million restoration of the 86-year-old landmark is expected to include a cafeteria-style restaurant and 23-room hotel. The building along Honolulu's historic Hotel and Maunakea streets served for decades had the dining halls of one of the most prestigious Chinese banquet restaurants on the island. Investment group Mighty Wo Fat LLC has requested a Chinatown Special District Design permit. The city has until Jan. 21 to render a decision on the permit request.
PUNA GEOTHERMAL-SCHEDULE
Hawaii geothermal company almost done with volcano repairs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Puna Geothermal Venture says it hopes to finish reconstruction of its facility this year after the eruption of a Hawaii volcano shut down its operation. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the power production company on the Big Island hopes to be ready to sell electricity in early 2020. Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption that began in May 2018 destroyed the company's substation and covered geothermal wells, while cutting off road access. The company began drilling a new production well in October. The company is negotiating a power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Co. to supply electricity to its grid.
GIANT TELESCOPE
Hawaii telescope protesters to stay as blocked road reopens
HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope have a reached a deal with the mayor of Hawaii's Big Island. They have agreed to move a tent of elders from the mountain's access road. Mayor Harry Kim says in exchange, he promises no construction equipment will go up the mountain for at least two months. Kim says the road will reopen Saturday. Protesters at the road have been blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope since July. Despite the agreement, protesters won't leave the mountain. A protest leader says the elders' tent will move to the side of the road.
POLICE BUDGET INCREASE-TELESCOPE
Telescope protest puts Hawaii County police $3M over budget
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Police Department has gone $3 million over budget mainly because of the need for an increased police presence near demonstrations at the Mauna Kea Access Road. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Assistant Chief Samuel Thomas informed the Hawaii County Police Commission that the county has racked up more than $5 million in law enforcement expenses related to demonstrations against the construction of a giant telescope. The land on Mauna Kea's summit is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. Thomas says the department's increased presence on Daniel K. Inouye Highway has required an increase in officer overtime payments.
DOCTOR SHORTAGE-REPORT
Hawaii experiencing shortage as more doctors leave state
HONOLULU (AP) — A report submitted to the state Legislature says Hawaii is experiencing an ongoing physician shortage as the number of doctors leaving the state increases. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project report found that more than 150 doctors left the state in 2019. Another 91 physicians retired while 123 decreased their work hours. The highest doctor shortages are for primary care physicians. The decrease represents about 8% of Hawaii’s physician workforce. The report says Hawaii needs to add up to 820 doctors to the 3,484 physicians actively providing care to patients to satisfy the need for services.