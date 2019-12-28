HNN Forecast: A big Winter swell for the last days of 2019 & a shift in our winds

Count down until the new year! Hard to believe it truly is the last days of 2019. For these last days, we are tracking moderate to breezy easterly winds through Monday night before slower winds take over. Hope 2019 was good to you and then 2020 will be even better!
As far as weather. There is a pressure gradient between a ridge aloft and a low southeast of the state. Right now, it is producing strong north to northeast winds over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. A Wind Warning has been issued for the summits. Winds will be breezy over Haleakala summit, but they are expected to remain below the advisory threshold. Little change is expected through tomorrow night. Rainfall will remain sparse, with showers most active over windward areas during the nights and mornings with clouds and isolated showers developing over the lee slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.
Winds will shift out of the southeast and weaken starting tomorrow night as a front approaches from the west. Showers along the front will reach Kauai Thursday, then move past the Big Island on Friday. Strong northeast trade winds will spread over the islands behind the front.
An extra large northwest swell will begin filling in around mid-morning for Kauai and Niihau from a hurricane-force low that set up east of Japan last last week. This swell is expected to reach Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County by late in the day. A High Surf Warning goes into effect Monday morning through Tuesday night for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.
Have a wonderful holiday season filled with aloha. Merry Christmas! Enjoy the last days of 2019 before we ring in 2020!
