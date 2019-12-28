HNN Forecast: A big Winter swell for the last days of 2019 & a shift in our winds

As far as weather. There is a pressure gradient between a ridge aloft and a low southeast of the state. Right now, it is producing strong north to northeast winds over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. A Wind Warning has been issued for the summits. Winds will be breezy over Haleakala summit, but they are expected to remain below the advisory threshold. Little change is expected through tomorrow night. Rainfall will remain sparse, with showers most active over windward areas during the nights and mornings with clouds and isolated showers developing over the lee slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.