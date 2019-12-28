Eran Ganot returns to full-time coaching duties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH head coach Eran Ganot will officially make his return to the Stan Sheriff Center sidelines this weekend.
The team made the announcement early Saturday morning via the team’s twitter page.
Acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen has guided the Rainbow Warriors to a 8-5 record in Ganot’s absence, while he took time to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.
The Warriors will take on Maine Dec. 29 at 5:00 p.m. before staring their Big West Conference tournament slate of game’s on Monday.
This story will be updated.
