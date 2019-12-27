Warriors fall 70-53 to Georgia Tech in Diamond Head Classic third place game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team suffered fell into a second-half scoring drought that proved to be costly in a 70-53 loss to Georgia Tech in the third place game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Christmas Day at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (8-5) finished the 11th annual tournament in fourth place, their highest finish since 2015.
After winning their tourney opener in a thriller over UTEP, UH dropped back-to-back games for the first time all season.
The 'Bows 53 points tied a season-low while its 19 turnovers were one shy of a season-high.
The Yellow Jackets (6-6) out-scored Hawaii by 20 after intermission including 41-15 to finish the game. The Warriors were held without a field goal for the final 9:51 going 0-for-8 from the field.
For the first time all season, UH did not have a player in double-figures, point guard Drew Buggs and Zigmars Raimo paced the team with nine points each.
Two nights after shooting a season-low 28.4 percent in a loss to Washington, UH shot just 36.4 percent including only 4-of-18 from the floor in the second half.
The 'Bows also shot a season-low 1-of-15 from three-point range.
Meanwhile the Jackets got hot, shotting 56.5 percent after halftime and 50.0 percent for the game.
Michael Devoe led the way with 18 points whiles Moses Wright chipped in with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
The Houston Cougars defeated the nationally ranked Washington Huskies in the championship game 75-71, to win the 2019 Diamond Head Classic.
The Rainbow Warriors will return to the Stan Sheriff Center court on Sunday, Dec. 29 when they take on Maine in their final non-conference game before starting up Big West play.
Tipoff is 5:00 p.m.
