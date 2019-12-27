Volunteers continue search for missing 6-year-old on Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers once again walked the Keaukaha shoreline Thursday in the search for missing 6-year-old Benny Rapoza.
So far, there’s been no sign of the little boy since he disappeared last week Friday.
Searchers say they covered a lot of ground Christmas Day, with around nine sweeps. They say groups of hunters have joined in to help look for Benny, who has nonverbal autism.
On Tuesday, Big Island police and firefighters announced they were suspending the search, but will resume if new information warrants it.
Rapoza is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds.
If you have any tips on the case, call Hilo police.
