Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that injured 4-year-old

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 4-year-old seriously injured in Nanakuli.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Helelua Street and Helelua Place.
Police said the suspect's vehicle hit the boy outside of the marked crosswalk.
No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police.
