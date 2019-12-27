Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope have a reached a deal with the mayor of Hawaii's Big Island. They have agreed to move a tent of elders from the mountain's access road. Mayor Harry Kim says in exchange, he promises no construction equipment will go up the mountain for at least two months. Kim says the road will reopen Saturday. Protesters at the road have been blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope since July. Despite the agreement, protesters won't leave the mountain. A protest leader says the elders' tent will move to the side of the road.