Hope for Honolulu Chinatown revival via building restoration

FILE - In this May 17, 2007, file photo, a bicyclist rides past the Wo Fat building in Honolulu's Chinatown. Developers say a restoration of the iconic Wo Fat Building could serve as a catalyst in a makeover of Honolulu's Chinatown. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, the proposed $10 million restoration of the 86-year-old landmark is expected to include a cafeteria-style restaurant and 23-room hotel. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File) (Source: Marco Garcia)