Forecast: Breezy trade winds return for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dissipating front will maintain wet conditions over portions of the Big Island today. Northerly winds will build down the rest of the island chain tonight with showers favoring north slopes of Kauai and Oahu. Showers will favor windward slopes of all islands as locally breezy trade winds develop statewide on Friday, then shift out of the east during the weekend. Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday.
Coastal flooding will remain possible over low lying areas for the next couple of mornings due to higher than normal water levels and large astronomical tides. However, subsequent high tides will gradually lower heading into the weekend, with impacts decreasing as well.
A series of small northwest swells will support small surf along exposed shores through Friday. An upward trend this weekend could support moderate surf by Sunday, but likely below advisory level. Guidance is still advertising a hurricane-force low developing east of Japan this weekend which could translate to a very large northwest swell arriving locally early next week. This swell will likely result in warning level surf for north and west facing shores Monday into Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.