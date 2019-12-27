Conservation officers to sport new uniforms in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Come 2020, state conservation officers will sport new uniforms aimed at helping people distinguish between them and county police officers.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said their officers will now sport cargo pants and brown polos ― not blue shirts ― that more prominently identify them as conservation officers.
There’s also a new dress version of their uniforms.
“As DOCARE continues to improve its capacity and professionalism, as a law enforcement organization, I believe these new uniforms will set them apart from the other dedicated men and women working in municipal or other state law enforcement agencies," said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, in a news release.
