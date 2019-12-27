Residents, businesses assess damage from Christmas Day storm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sun was out and the winds were calm around Oahu Thursday ― perfect conditions to assess the damage and cleanup after the Christmas Day storm that pummeled parts of the state with gusty Kona winds and heavy rain.
Scientists looked up at the blue sky where a roof had been at the Hawaii Undersea Research Lab building at the Makai Pier near Makapuu.
Hurricane-force gusts had torn off the roof and flung it into the ocean during the peak of the storm.
“We were actually more concerned about the under-structure of the pier,” said Max Cremer, the lab’s deputy operations director. “In year’s past, when there were tsunamis for example moving through, and you get these tremendous currents.”
Instead, it was the top that came off, exposing the deep-sea submersible vehicles and related equipment to the wind and the rain.
The building is about 50 years old, according to Cremer. The lab is part of the University of Hawaii’s School of Ocean Science, Engineering and Technology.
“I believe that there will be a lot of cleanup, a lot of drying out involved,” said Cremer. “There may be some battery chargers that have electronics in them that may have sustained water damage.”
Drying out was happening all over Windward Oahu. A combination of heavy rain and extremely high tides left sand and debris on Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Ranch.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department also closed down the campsite at Bellows Field Beach Park, and three campsites at Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens for the weekend camping period from Friday through Sunday.
Hoomaluhia was closed because of a power line that fell near the garden’s visitor center, while there were numerous downed trees at Bellows.
In Waikane, volunteers were dealing with lots of mud at the Kaaawa K9 Rescue shelter. On Christmas afternoon, staff scrambled to get dogs out of the way of rising flood water from heavy rain.
“All the water from the mountain comes down this area, and so it just flooded us out completely,” said the shelter’s Michelle Cooley.
The shelter houses rescue dogs and rehabilitates this for adoption. It was in the process of building new permanent kennels in an area that also ended up underway.
“We’ve got a couple of people that came in today to foster and stuff,” said Cooley. “That really helps out when the dogs can go into homes and they don’t have to be out here in the elements when they’re so bad.”
It will likely be several days before the shelter can dry out -- and even longer to fix the building at the Makai Pier.
“We’re going to have to wait for structural engineers to come by and see if the facility is a write-off and has to torn down and rebuilt, or what the university (of Hawaii) may decide to do with it,” said Cremer.
