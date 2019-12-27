Additional agencies to aid in search off Kauai for missing tour helicopter with 7 aboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 12 hours after a Kauai-based helicopter was due to return from a tour off the Na Pali Coast, the U.S. Coast Guard says there’s still no sign of the aircraft, which was carrying seven people.
“The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai,” said Lt. Chloe Harmon, command duty officer of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu.
The Coast Guard was alerted to the missing helicopter about 6 p.m. It was due to return about 5:21 p.m.
On board are a pilot and six passengers, including two minors.
Hawaii News Now has confirmed that the aircraft belongs to Safari Helicopters, a tour helicopter company based in Lihue. Company officials declined to comment on the situation.
The aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received, Coast Guard officials said.
The Coast Guard said it has launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a cutter to search for the missing helicopter.
Additional Coast Guard resources will also be launched at first light Friday.
The Navy, Civil Air Patrol, Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Kauai National Guard, and commercial helicopters will also assist in the search.
Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu, said Thursday night that weather conditions in the search area were “challenging" with low visibility and blustery winds.
"We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard,” Cox said, in a news release issued Thursday night.
Friday’s forecast are winds around 28 mph, with wind waves at 7 feet and a northwest swell of 6 feet. A small craft advisory is also in effect for the waters around Kauai.
