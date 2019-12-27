Hawaii is almost certain to pass the 10M visitors mark by the end of 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of visitors to Hawaii grew 4% in November compared to the year before.
And it’s now all but certain that the state will surpass the 10-million visitor mark by the end of the year.
From January through November, some 9.5 million people had visited the islands, a 5% increase compared to the same period the year before, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported Thursday.
In all last month, some 811,000 visitors made the trek to the islands in November. The vast majority of visitors arrived by air, but cruise ship arrivals were also up by nearly 40%.
The average number of tourists in Hawaii on any given day last month was 225,000.
Meanwhile, the authority said that visitors spent $1.3 billion in Hawaii last month, up 3.4% from a year ago. Average daily visitor spending was up about 3% ― to $197 per person.
For more statistics, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.