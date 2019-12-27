Arcade goers come together for second annual holiday blood drive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arcade goers at Dave and Buster’s on Thursday did more than win tickets. They helped save lives!
Some 133 donors came out for the 2nd Annual Dave & Buster’s Holiday Blood Drive.
The goal: Give a record-breaking 200 pints of blood.
In the end donors came up a little shy, but the blood bank is still thankful for everyone’s participation.
Not only were donors given the satisfaction of knowing their donation saved lives, they were also rewarded with an unlimited video game play card.
