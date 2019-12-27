After MVP performance, tough decisions lay ahead for McDonald

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warriors signal caller Cole Mcdonald put an exclamation point on a banner 2019 season in UH’s 38-34 win over longtime rival BYU in the Sofi Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.
In the victory, McDonald became just the fourth quarterback in the program to eclipse the 4,000 yard passing mark, while helping to lead the Warriors to their 10th win of the season for just the seventh time in program history.
With a national television audience McDonald put together a brilliant performance, tossing for 493 yards while totaling five touchdowns, including a game winning scoring drive in the final moments to lift UH to victory.
In total, Mcdonald compiled one of the best single statistical seasons in the country, throwing for 4135 yards and accounting for 40 total touchdowns.
Following his success this season McDonald has begun to field questions about what the future may hold. The red-shirt junior is eligible to enter the NFL draft, but remained candid following Saturday’s big win.
“I honestly can’t tell you what I’m going to do,” said McDonald. “It’s probably going to be one of the toughest decisions of my life, and I’m just going to pray about it.”
Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not they will enter the NFL draft.
