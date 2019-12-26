In major deal, TMT protesters agree to temporarily clear Mauna Kea Access Road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thirty Meter Telescope protesters say they’ve agreed to move their “kupuna tent” from Mauna Kea Access Road until February under a deal with Hawaii County.
But they stressed they’re not leaving their encampment ― or the mountain.
In a news conference Thursday, protesters say they’re taking the step because they’ve received assurances that construction on the telescope will not proceed before February.
That promise came in the form of a letter from Big Island Mayor Harry Kim, who wrote “no attempt will be made to move TMT construction equipment up the mountain for a minimum of two months.”
Moving the protesters’ tent to the side of the road will allow the county to officially reopen the road to the summit ― something the county said is slated to happen Saturday.
“Under an agreement with the protectors, the clearing operation will involve the collaborative efforts of state and county agencies working together with the protectors,” Hawaii County said, in a news release.
Protesters have been blocking access to the summit since July to prevent Thirty Meter Telescope construction equipment from ascending the mountain.
Earlier this month, the governor and county pulled law enforcement from the base of the mountain, saying that TMT officials had no immediate plans to move forward with construction.
The TMT said it couldn’t proceed with construction because it wasn’t safe to do so.
