Obama sends simple Christmas message ... with a Hawaii twist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama sent out a simple Christmas message on social media ... with a little bit of aloha in it.
In the post, he wrote, "From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!"
The photo features a Christmas tree with a painting of a hula dancer in the background — presumably taken at his vacation home in Kailua.
And on Tuesday, Obama hit the links yet again at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai.
The Obama family arrived on Oahu last week Monday.
They’ve made it a tradition to spent Christmas in the islands, dating back to his days in office.
