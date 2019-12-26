Obama sends simple Christmas message ... with a Hawaii twist

Former U.S. President Barack Obama in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Source: Vincent Thian)
By HNN Staff | December 26, 2019 at 8:46 AM HST - Updated December 26 at 8:46 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama sent out a simple Christmas message on social media ... with a little bit of aloha in it.

In the post, he wrote, "From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!"

The photo features a Christmas tree with a painting of a hula dancer in the background — presumably taken at his vacation home in Kailua.

And on Tuesday, Obama hit the links yet again at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai.

The Obama family arrived on Oahu last week Monday.

They’ve made it a tradition to spent Christmas in the islands, dating back to his days in office.

