Man critically injured in early-morning crash on H-1 Freeway in Waimalu

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old man was critically injured early Thursday in a vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened around 5:40 a.m.
Officers said the man was driving his sedan in the eastbound direction of the freeway and took the Waimalu exit. That's when he lost control of his car, sideswiped another vehicle and then struck a metal guardrail.
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
It does not appear that speed and alcohol are factors.
Officers closed off the Waimalu exit for several hours during the investigation. It has since been reopened.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.