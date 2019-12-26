LIST: Strongest Christmas storm peak winds around the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong cold front brought a wind gust stronger than 70 miles per hour on Oahu, with much of the state getting peak winds of at least 40 miles per hour.
Here’s a preliminary list of the peak wind gusts recorded during the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Christmas Day. The data were recorded using a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures, and not all data are considered official according to the National Weather Service.
KAUAI
- Lihue, 54 mph
- Nawiliwili, 51 mph
- Makaha Ridge, 43 mph
- Barking Sands, 43 mph
- Puu Opae, 42 mph
- Mana, 39 mph
- Waimea Heights, 33 mph
- Kapaa, 31 mph
OAHU
- Makua Ridge, 72 mph
- Kuaokala (Kaena Point), 54 mph
- Kaneohe MCBH, 48 mph
- Mokuleia, 43 mph
- Schofield Barracks, 40 mph
- Kalaeloa, 39 mph
- Honolulu, 38 mph
- Mokuoloe, 37 mph
- Laniakea, 36 mph
- Kahuku Training Area, 34 mph
- Palehua, 34 mph
- Kii, 33 mph
- 3 Miles SE of Wahiawa, 33 mph
- Kailua, 33 mph
- Waianae Valley, 31 mph
- Oahu Forecast National Wildlife Refuge, 30 mph
MAUI COUNTY
- Makapulapai (Kalaupapa), 56 mph
- Molokai, 51 mph
- Kahului, 47 mph
- Kapalua Airport, 44 mph
- Kaneloa, 43 mph
- Kanaha WF, 41 mph
- Lanai 1, 38 mph
- AH6GR Maui, 36 mph
- Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, 33 mph
- Kula 1, 32 mph
- Lanai Airport, 32 mph
BIG ISLAND
- Hilo, 49 mph
- Kailua Kona, 32 mph
