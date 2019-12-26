LIST: Strongest Christmas storm peak winds around the state

Wednesday's 5 p.m. Newscast
By Ben Gutierrez | December 25, 2019 at 4:49 PM HST - Updated December 25 at 5:25 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong cold front brought a wind gust stronger than 70 miles per hour on Oahu, with much of the state getting peak winds of at least 40 miles per hour.

Here’s a preliminary list of the peak wind gusts recorded during the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Christmas Day. The data were recorded using a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures, and not all data are considered official according to the National Weather Service.

KAUAI

  • Lihue, 54 mph
  • Nawiliwili, 51 mph
  • Makaha Ridge, 43 mph
  • Barking Sands, 43 mph
  • Puu Opae, 42 mph
  • Mana, 39 mph
  • Waimea Heights, 33 mph
  • Kapaa, 31 mph

OAHU

  • Makua Ridge, 72 mph
  • Kuaokala (Kaena Point), 54 mph
  • Kaneohe MCBH, 48 mph
  • Mokuleia, 43 mph
  • Schofield Barracks, 40 mph
  • Kalaeloa, 39 mph
  • Honolulu, 38 mph
  • Mokuoloe, 37 mph
  • Laniakea, 36 mph
  • Kahuku Training Area, 34 mph
  • Palehua, 34 mph
  • Kii, 33 mph
  • 3 Miles SE of Wahiawa, 33 mph
  • Kailua, 33 mph
  • Waianae Valley, 31 mph
  • Oahu Forecast National Wildlife Refuge, 30 mph

MAUI COUNTY

  • Makapulapai (Kalaupapa), 56 mph
  • Molokai, 51 mph
  • Kahului, 47 mph
  • Kapalua Airport, 44 mph
  • Kaneloa, 43 mph
  • Kanaha WF, 41 mph
  • Lanai 1, 38 mph
  • AH6GR Maui, 36 mph
  • Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, 33 mph
  • Kula 1, 32 mph
  • Lanai Airport, 32 mph

BIG ISLAND

  • Hilo, 49 mph
  • Kailua Kona, 32 mph

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.