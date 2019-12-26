Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. HAST

GIANT TELESCOPE
Hawaii telescope protesters to stay as blocked road reopens
HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope have a reached a deal with the mayor of Hawaii's Big Island. They have agreed to move a tent of elders from the mountain's access road. Mayor Harry Kim says in exchange, he promises no construction equipment will go up the mountain for at least two months. Kim says the road will reopen Saturday. Protesters at the road have been blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope since July. Despite the agreement, protesters won't leave the mountain. A protest leader says the elders' tent will move to the side of the road.
POLICE BUDGET INCREASE-TELESCOPE
Telescope protest puts Hawaii County police $3M over budget
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Police Department has gone $3 million over budget mainly because of the need for an increased police presence near demonstrations at the Mauna Kea Access Road. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Assistant Chief Samuel Thomas informed the Hawaii County Police Commission that the county has racked up more than $5 million in law enforcement expenses related to demonstrations against the construction of a giant telescope. The land on Mauna Kea's summit is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. Thomas says the department's increased presence on Daniel K. Inouye Highway has required an increase in officer overtime payments.
DOCTOR SHORTAGE-REPORT
Hawaii experiencing shortage as more doctors leave state
HONOLULU (AP) — A report submitted to the state Legislature says Hawaii is experiencing an ongoing physician shortage as the number of doctors leaving the state increases. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project report found that more than 150 doctors left the state in 2019. Another 91 physicians retired while 123 decreased their work hours. The highest doctor shortages are for primary care physicians. The decrease represents about 8% of Hawaii’s physician workforce. The report says Hawaii needs to add up to 820 doctors to the 3,484 physicians actively providing care to patients to satisfy the need for services.
COASTAL FLOODING-FORECAST
Forecast: Hawaii faces potential coastal flooding this week
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service says Hawaii faces the possibility of coastal flooding this week. Hawaii Public Radio reported king tides, high winds and possible heavy rains are expected to affect most of the state. The weather service is warning residents about tides that could be higher than normal and changing weather conditions west of the state. Experts warn of coastal flooding in low-lying areas, especially around peak high tides between midnight and daybreak. Forecasters say the potential for coastal flooding is likely to dwindle by the end of the week, but residents are advised to stay alert before then.
DOG ABUSER-SENTENCED
Hawaii judge sentences dog abuser to 1 year in prison
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man who was recaptured after fleeing the state has been sentenced to a year in prison for severely abusing a dog. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Steven Boos received the longest sentence for second-degree cruelty to animals due to the severity of the animal's injuries. Boos pleaded no contest to abusing his then-girlfriend’s dog in 2017. He then fled the state before his 30-day sentence began but was captured and extradited to Hawaii. Authorities say the dog suffered head trauma and pelvic fractures and required a leg amputation.
FEDERAL AGENT-FATAL SHOOTING
Prosecutors keep up manslaughter quest against US agent
HONOLULU (AP) — Prosecutors pursuing a third trial against a federal agent for a 2011 Hawaii shooting plan to the take their quest to the U.S. Supreme Court. A spokesman for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office says prosecutors want the high court to weigh in on whether they can try U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy again on a manslaughter charge. Deedy was in Honolulu providing security for an international summit and was off-duty when he shot and killed Kollin Elderts during an altercation. A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. Another jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.