HNN Forecast: Trade winds and a big swell for the last days of 2019

Large and disorganized surf is expected along south facing shores of Niihau and Kauai but will quickly trend down into Thursday as the strong winds weaken and shift to westerly. The High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6am Thursday for those affected shores. Despite the added push from the southerly winds, water levels are still running higher than predicted due to higher than normal astronomical tides. One more large tide is expected early Thursday morning that could still translate to coastal flooding in typically dry areas.