LIST: Oahu’s NYE fireworks displays, rules and safety tips from HFD

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is reminding the public that the City and County of Honolulu’s fireworks ordinance allows the public to purchase and use firecrackers only.
All other fireworks are illegal for consumer use on Oahu.
“We hope that people will respect the fireworks ordinance and understand the dangers associated with firecracker use. While the number of fireworks-related injuries on Oahu is typically lower than elsewhere in the nation, even a single incident is one too many because it causes suffering, which is preventable. If people take the necessary precautions and obey the rules, we will truly have a happy New Year’s Eve,” said Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves.
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the public displays conducted by licensed professionals. If you use firecrackers, please follow these safety tips, obey the rules, and be considerate of your neighbors,” Chief Neves added.
The following information is provided to help the public remain safe and enjoy the New Year’s celebrations:
Firecracker Safety Tips
· Use only approved firecrackers from a licensed retail outlet that posts its retail license.
· Always read and follow warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer to ensure the safe handling and use of firecrackers.
· Never point or throw firecrackers at a person, building, or animal.
· Never ignite firecrackers indoors.
· Ensure your outdoor area is safe for firecracker use.
· Firecrackers should only be lit on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.
· Do not string firecrackers on utility poles.
· Keep ladders, poles, or tie lines that are used to set up firecrackers at least ten feet away from power lines.
· Never ignite firecrackers in metal or glass containers.
· Have a garden hose or a bucket of water ready in the event of a fire.
· Firecrackers must not be used by persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
· Always wear eye protection when lighting firecrackers.
· When lighting firecrackers, never position any part of your body over them.
· Never attempt to reignite malfunctioning firecrackers.
· Store firecrackers in a cool, dry place.
· Never carry firecrackers in your pocket.
· Never experiment with homemade firecrackers, as they are dangerous and illegal.
General Fireworks Prohibitions
It is unlawful for any person on Oahu to:
· Throw ignited firecrackers at a person or an animal.
· Throw ignited firecrackers from above the first floor of any building.
· Throw ignited firecrackers from, at, or into a vehicle.
· Ignite firecrackers on public ways, in parks, cane fields, or places of worship.
· Ignite firecrackers on public beaches and in forest or wildlife preserves.
· Ignite firecrackers in school buildings or on school grounds.
· Ignite firecrackers within 1,000 feet of hospitals, health and elderly care facilities, and facilities that care for animals, including the zoo.
· Ignite firecrackers within 500 feet from a hotel.
· Offer for sale, sell, or give any firecrackers to minors. Pursuant to Chapter 20,
Revised Ordinances of Honolulu (ROH), it is illegal for minors to use firecrackers on Oahu, even with adult supervision.
· Possess or use aerial fireworks, unless the HFD’s Fire Chief issues a display
permit per Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) Chapter 132D.
· Transport firecrackers in carry-on or checked luggage, airline cargo, or mail.
· Remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.
New Year’s Eve Sale and Use of Firecrackers on Oahu
A permit is required to purchase firecrackers on Oahu. Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers no earlier than five days prior to its use. Retail licenses shall be prominently displayed in public view and secured at the location for which the license has been issued. Licensed retailers shall not sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.
Chapter 20, ROH requires that firecracker permits be obtained no later than ten days before they are used. The last day firecracker permits will be sold is December 21, 2018.
The sale of firecrackers within the City and County of Honolulu begins on December 26, 2018, and ends at 12 midnight on December 31, 2018.
On Oahu, firecrackers may be ignited or discharged from 9 p.m. on December 31, 2018, until 1 a.m. on January 1, 2019.
Individuals who purchase firecracker permits shall be reminded that a firecracker permit does not guarantee the availability of firecrackers for purchase, as firecracker inventories are determined by fireworks wholesalers and retailers.
According to Chapter 132D, HRS, the use of aerial fireworks is prohibited, unless the HFD's Fire Chief issues a display permit.
Public Fireworks Displays on Oahu
(All firing times are approximate)
Display Location: Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon
- Display Date: December 31, 2019
- Firing Time: 10:30 p.m.
Display Location: Turtle Bay Resort
- Display Date: December 31, 2019
- Firing Time: Midnight
Display Location: Barge offshore of Ko Olina
- Display Date: December 31, 2019
- Firing Time: Midnight
Display Location: Barge offshore of Waikiki
- Display Date: December 31, 2019
- Firing Time: Midnight
