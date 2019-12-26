Forecast: Drier weather taking over with returning trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A juicy frontal boundary is expected to eventually stall and gradually dissipate near east Maui and the Big Island Thursday and Friday. Lingering moisture from the front will likely provide for passing showers over northeast facing slopes of Maui and the Big Island.
High pressure will build in behind the front, with a trade wind weather pattern returning through this weekend. Our winds are expected to become lighter early next week as another front approaches the area from the west, and a surface ridge moves closer to the state.
A series of small northwest swells will support small surf along exposed shores through Friday. An upward trend is possible this weekend that could support moderate surf by Sunday. Looking ahead into next week, guidance is advertising a hurricane-force low developing east of Japan this weekend which could translate to a large northwest swell arriving locally early next week. This swell could result in warning level surf for north and west facing shores.
Large and disorganized surf is expected along south facing shores of Niihau and Kauai but will quickly trend down into Thursday as the strong winds weaken and shift to westerly. The High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6am Thursday for those affected shores. Despite the added push from the southerly winds, water levels are still running higher than predicted due to higher than normal astronomical tides. One more large tide is expected early Thursday morning that could still translate to coastal flooding in typically dry areas.
