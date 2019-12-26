Flames rip through Waimanalo home on Christmas Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze that tore through a home in Waimanalo on Christmas Day.
Flames were first reported around 3 p.m. at the home on Huli Street.
The fire was extinguished by 3:45 p.m.
A woman, who was at home at the time, smelled the smoke and escaped uninjured, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
HFD said the home had working smoke alarms, but it did not have sprinklers.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Fire damage estimates are also unavailable.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.