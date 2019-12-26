Could ‘The Eddie’ go soon? Organizers say it’s possible

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prestigious big-wave surf contest known as "The Eddie" might go, organizers say.
A yellow alert may be issued Friday, meaning surfers need to be ready to grab their boards in the next few days as a new swell shapes up early next week.
“Going yellow means there’s a decent probability that we’ll run the event,” said Liam McNamara, contest director for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. “It all comes down to when the swell arrives. We need eight hours of big waves in order to run the famous Eddie Aikau event.”
McNamara said there was a 50-50 chance of a yellow alert.
If a yellow alert is issued, organizers will decide within 48 hours if the contest is a go.
Surfline says Tuesday looks most promising at this point.
This would be the first year "The Eddie" would run since John John Florence won the prestigious contest in 2016.
It’s also the first year with new local sponsors, including Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawaiian Airlines, Waimea Valley and others.
The holding period for “The Eddie” runs from Dec. 1, 2019 and runs through Feb. 29, 2020. It will be held if surf heights at Waimea Bay reach a consistent 20 feet during that time.
Since the contest’s conception in 1984, it’s been held nine times with the bay providing sufficient sized swells for the world-renowned contest.
Past winners include Eddie’s brother Clyde Aikau, Kelly Slater, Greg Long, Bruce Irons and John John Florence.
