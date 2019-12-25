A Waikele neighborhood dazzles families with a synchronized light show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the eighth year of the Waikele Christmas Lights.
Families flock to enjoy 100,000 lights on Anapau Place and 50,000 lights on one house alone.
"We first started decorating the house for our children and they really enjoyed that. Now they're grown, they're adults. So not really for them anymore but the community," said the homeowner Keith Yoshida.
Yoshida’s synchronized light show lasts 40 minutes.
People from all over the island come to enjoy it.
This year was the Petersen family’s first time.
"I love that it’s so nice outside just because you can walk and enjoy it and not freeze. We’re from the Midwest so you don’t just get to walk around all night and enjoy things outside, you freeze. So, it’s very, very neat,” said Jennifer Petersen.
Down the street in the cul-de-sac is Zayn’s Zoo.
“As you can see, we have a lot of animals out here. It’s for my grandson here, Zayne. He’s six years old,” said homeowner Terry Reis.
Reis and his family have been decorating for four years now. He says they begin right after Halloween and most the decorations are handcrafted.
“It’s great because I have friends that show up and they love it too. It’s nice to see your friends that you haven’t seen in a while and also, the community comes out here and do donations,” Reis said.
Yoshida said donations go back into the community. “Just last night, we made a donation to the Kahauiki Village, the shelters for the homeless families. So that was really nice to give back to the community,” Yoshida said.
“I’ve never seen a neighborhood come together so much, especially with it being so coordinated,” said Petersen. “The Frozen thing was really cool. The kids loved it.”
