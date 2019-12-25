A tribute to heroes lost: U.S. Navy to bring back USS Arizona, Oklahoma names

USS Arizona, sunk and afire, mid-afternoon at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii... 7 December 1941. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.) (Source: Picasa)
By HNN Staff | December 24, 2019 at 2:20 PM HST - Updated December 24 at 2:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Some 78 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the names USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma are being revived.

The Navy says the names will be put back into active duty. They will be given to two new submarines.

Officials say it’s a way to honor the 1,177 service members killed on the USS Arizona, and the 429 more who died on the USS Oklahoma in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.

“Truly, there is no greater honor I can think of for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the nation than to build and commission into active service two state-of-the-art American warships carrying the spirit of those heroes of the Greatest Generation, as well as that of their families and the Grand Canyon and Sooner states as they sail through a new American maritime century," Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly said.

The submarines will have enhanced stealth, and surveillance capabilities and will cost about $5.5 billion dollars each.

