Suspected arsonist now accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man accused of setting a Volcano vacation rental home on fire has also been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping
New court documents reveal Justin Bardwell allegedly exposed himself to two women last Friday on the Big Island.
Bardwell is also accused of holding one of the women against her will.
The new allegations come just about a month after the 32-year-old allegedly set fire to a vacation rental in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision.
Bardwell’s preliminary hearing for the arson charge is set for this Thursday.
He’s due back in court next Thursday for the sex assault and kidnapping case.
