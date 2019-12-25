Strong winds, heavy rain from passing front to impact islands

A front advancing down the island chain will bring wet and windy conditions for Christmas Day into the evening. The heaviest rainfall was clearing Kauai this morning. Oahu is expected to see more rainfall by afternoon and Maui County by evening. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected for Kauai and Oahu. Maui County will see less of an impact as a low pressure system associated with the front pulls away to the north. The Big Island could get a few showers from residual moisture as the frontal boundary dissipates and more normal trade winds return.