The 2010s: A Look Back at a Decade in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2010s were a time of incredible change in Hawaii.
Lives were upended in natural disasters. Fortunes were made and lost. We gained new leaders and new movements ― and lost leaders in our community who we once couldn’t imagined life without.
Amid all the change, we celebrated together, mourned together and grappled with shared problems, from homelessness to a high cost of living that only got worse.
As we prepare to bring this decade to a close, join us as we explore the stories that changed Hawaii over the last decade and the ones that will shape Hawaii in the decade to come.
