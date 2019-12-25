The 2010s: A Look Back at a Decade in Hawaii

HNN's documentary, the Decade in Review, takes a look back at the 2010s in Hawaii as we prepare to celebrate the start of a new decade. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
December 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM HST - Updated December 25 at 11:39 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2010s were a time of incredible change in Hawaii.

Lives were upended in natural disasters. Fortunes were made and lost. We gained new leaders and new movements ― and lost leaders in our community who we once couldn’t imagined life without.

Amid all the change, we celebrated together, mourned together and grappled with shared problems, from homelessness to a high cost of living that only got worse.

As we prepare to bring this decade to a close, join us as we explore the stories that changed Hawaii over the last decade and the ones that will shape Hawaii in the decade to come.

