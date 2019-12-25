Historic theater and bridge damaged by flooding on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning for Kauai has expired following a morning of extremely heavy rain.
The south fork of the Wailua River was reported above flood stage Wednesday morning.
According to automated rain gages, Mount Waialeale received 20.95 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey gage at the North Wailua Ditch recorded 10.68 inches during the same period.
Puu Opae, on the normally-dry leeward side, picked up 7.95 inches, while Kokee got 7.04 inches.
Hawaii County officials say all major roads are open except in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge.
The Hanapepe Swinging Bridge has been damaged and is currently closed.
“I tried to walk in the water and it was literally picking me up,” said Lawai resident Tammy Miyazaki Puu.
She is staying positive despite loosing a lot of equipment that was washed away from her garage and yard.
“We all have each other still, and that’s all that matters,” Puu said.
“We have a large amount of downed trees everywhere,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.
“These types of weather occurrences, they don’t discriminate whether it’s a holiday or not, so our people are always ready to respond 365 days out of the year.”
County officials say the Waimea Theater was flooded this morning in the storm.
In a photo released by the county muddy water could be seen ponding in the floor near the theater’s stage.
