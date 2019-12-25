‘Magnificent Birds of Paradise’ hatch at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Zoo has four new chicks that will grow up to be a rather magnificent sight.
The “Magnificant Birds Of Paradise” were recently hatched at the zoo, and are being housed in the zoo’s main bird building as they mature.
It’s unknown right now the genders of the birds, but if they’re males, they’ll put on some eye-catching moves as they look for a mate.
“Males are super flashy because of those elaborate dances they do. But for females, it makes sense for them to be a sort of drab color because when they are nesting, they’ll kind of blend in more (and) they wont be obvious to potential predators passing by. It allows them to better protect their nest and offspring,” bird curator Kelly Reno said.
The birds are native to New Guinea. Regardless of gender, the birds have blue beaks and feet. Males are brightly colored with extravagant ornamental tail feathers.
No word yet on when they go on display.
