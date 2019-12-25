Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

FEDERAL AGENT-FATAL SHOOTING
Prosecutors keep up manslaughter quest against US agent
HONOLULU (AP) — Prosecutors pursuing a third trial against a federal agent for a 2011 Hawaii shooting plan to the take their quest to the U.S. Supreme Court. A spokesman for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office says prosecutors want the high court to weigh in on whether they can try U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy again on a manslaughter charge. Deedy was in Honolulu providing security for an international summit and was off-duty when he shot and killed Kollin Elderts during an altercation. A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. Another jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.
WWII SHIPS-NAMES REVIVED
New submarines to take names of Pearl Harbor battleships
HONOLULU (AP) — New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has announced nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines will carry the names. The battleships were badly damaged during the surprise attack on the naval base in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941. Most of the Navy's personnel casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu. The fast-attack submarines will be designated USS Oklahoma, SSN-802, and USS Arizona, SSN-803.
PEARL HARBOR-NEW DRYDOCK
Navy planning first new Pearl Harbor dry dock since 1943
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say the U.S. Navy has started planning the construction of the first new dry dock at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard since World War II. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy is also considering the creation of a floating dry dock to help maintain its Pacific-based submarine fleet. The Department of Defense says the four dry docks in use at Pearl Harbor were completed in 1919, 1941, 1942, and 1943. A surge in demand for attack submarines and the lengthening of Virginia-class submarines to carry more missiles has prompted the the new construction planning.
BOAT HARBOR-ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM
Hawaii enforcement division attempts to clean up harbor area
HONOLULU (AP) — Recent enforcement sweeps by state officials to clean up a waterfront area on Oahu have resulted in 550 violations handed out. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement conducted the sweeps at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Officials say the pilot program took place during three weekends in November when enforcement officers patrolled the harbor at night. State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki says the action was successful enough that she hopes to make the pilot a permanent effort. But area residents said homeless encampments, derelict and sinking boats and piles of trash were evident again only weeks after the sweeps,
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-FORMER GOVERNOR
Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign from Congress
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii governor is calling on long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress. Neil Abercrombie says Gabbard must step down after she voted “present” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Gabbard announced earlier this year she would not run for reelection to the House so she could focus on her presidential campaign. Abercrombie is co-chair of a campaign for a Democratic state senator who is running to succeed Gabbard in Congress. Abercrombie says Gabbard isn't doing her job representing Hawaii. Gabbard says she was “standing in the center” by voting present.
LITERACY GRANT
Hawaii to receive $50M federal education grant for literacy
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Education has won a federal grant of nearly $50 million for a long-term effort to enhance literacy among children. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that education officials say the grant will be used to foster skills from infancy through high school. Officials say the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant spans five years and will focus on disadvantaged students. The Department of Education will begin seeking applicants in January for the effort that will use targeted techniques grounded in data. Officials say the funds will supplement current instruction combined with other proven approaches.