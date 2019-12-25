HNN Forecast: Windy “White Christmas” with thick rain clouds over Kauai and Oahu; front now spreading east

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It sure is a nice cozy one to be indoors. We have been facing blustery winds and power outages. Hopefully, looking on the bright side, it gives us a chance to cuddle up with family on this special holiday. For the last week, we’ve been tracking a storm to the northwest. The center of the storm remains to our north, but an advancing front associated with this front is leaving its mark on the islands. It is moving from west to east down the island chain and it will continue to bring wet and windy conditions for Christmas Day into the evening. The heaviest rainfall is clearing Kauai this afternoon. Oahu is expected to the brunt of the heaviest of the rainfall today with even some thunderstorms popping up on the radar and then the rain will be stretching to Maui County by evening and along Kona side of Hawaii Island as well. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected for Kauai and Oahu. Maui County will see less of an impact as a low pressure system associated with the front pulls away to the north. Hawaii Island could get a few showers from residual moisture as the frontal boundary dissipates and more normal trade winds return.