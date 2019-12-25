Hawaii shoppers flock to malls for last-minute gifts ... and deals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. That means less time to get all your shopping done.
And on Christmas Eve at Hawaii retailers, it showed.
Inside Pearlridge Center, it was crunch time for last-minute shoppers as a parade of patrons hustled from one store to the next.
“It’s been really steady,” said Sephora employee Chasity Waltjen-Christian. “Every day was busy.”
Retailers say the biggest difference between this holiday shopping season and year’s past is that it’s been consistently busy everyday since Black Friday.
“It’s interesting where you see a lot of people today,” said shopper Susie Jannuzzi. “Some of the larger stores look like they don’t have many people but you come in here and it’s packed!”
Jannuzzi was one of several dozen people looking for bargains at T&C Surf Company.
Lines there were long but moved fast, with all four cash registers buzzing.
“It’s a very merry holiday! It really, really is,” said T&C Surf manager Roseann Vierra. “I think everyone is going to get a great gift under the tree.”
But some shoppers were feeling the pressure, struggling to find the perfect gift.
One 11-year-old girl was on a mission to find something special for mom. “It was really hard because we didn’t know what to get her,” said Summer Thomas.
There were also more than a few people who had had their fill of shopping.
Joseph Thomas dealt with the crowds and chaos by sipping on an adult beverage at one of the mall’s eateries. “I’ve got most of my things done already,” he said.
Like the song says, it’s the most wonderful time for a beer. Or something like that.
“I plan to go back and shop later but I doubt if that’s going to happen,” said Thomas.
For those who haven’t had enough shopping, business owners want to remind you they’ll be back open first thing on Thursday so shoppers can cash in all those gift cards.
