The Decade of Political Highs — and Lows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - So much changed in Hawaii politics over the last decade. And so much stayed the same.
In Hawaii’s congressional delegation, Hawaii lost two titans in U.S. Sens. Dan Inouye and Dan Akaka.
Inouye died in 2012 at age 88, sending the state into mourning.
Inouye had represented Hawaii in Congress since 1954 — even before statehood — and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1963. His last word, according to his staff, was “aloha.”
“When you think of Dan Inouye, you think of the story of modern Hawaii,” said Jennifer Sabas, Inouye’s former chief of staff.
“He left Hawaii maybe two days after the 2012 general election. None of us would have known then that when he departed he would never return to Hawaii.”
And in the wake of Inouye’s death, a surprising political decision:
Instead of selecting Inouye’s handpicked successor, then-U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, Abercrombie appointed his lieutenant governor ― Brian Schatz.
It was a decision that Abercrombie has acknowledged contributed to one of the decade’s other huge political stories: His loss in the 2014 primary election to Democratic challenger David Ige.
Looking back, Abercrombie said he stands by his decision to pick Schatz.
But he says his proudest moment as governor was when he helped shepherd through marriage equality in the islands, calling a special session so legislators could take up the issue.
“All my life, I’ve believed in equality ... that everyone should have a chance,” Abercrombie said in a recent interview, speaking through tears.
He said when the law recognizing the right of same-sex couples to marry passed, he thought to himself, “Neil, you had a chance to help someone become a full human being, and you did it.”
“And no matter what for the rest of the days I’m able to draw breath, I’ll be able to say that. If there’s anything that still moves me in the sense of, can you justify your political life, that was it.”
Once David Ige stepped into the governor’s mansion, he would face a host of problems of his own.
And none were as significant as the January 2018 false missile alert ― an embarrassment that could come to define Ige’s tenure as governor.
Colin Moore, HNN political analyst, said the false missile alarm “captured what so many people think is wrong with Hawaii. The lack of leadership, a sense that our public institutions are failing.”
And those doubts about Hawaii’s institutions were only further solidified this year with the conviction in a huge public corruption case of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and two police officers.
Analysts say amid it all, distrust and frustration in Hawaii government and politicians only grew. But onlookers say that change is possible ― and perhaps required.
“There’s nothing wrong with Hawaii politics," Abercrombie said, “that leadership wouldn’t solve.”
