The Decade of the Native Hawaiian

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Thirty Meter Telescope protests at Mauna Kea have attracted international attention ― and not only to the conflict, but to a rich Hawaiian movement that’s only been strengthened over the last decade.
Native Hawaiian activists and scholars say the 2010s was a time of growth, discovery and triumph for the indigenous people of these islands.
Jonathan Osorio, dean of the Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge at the University of Hawaii, said the TMT protests drew on years of practice in resisting “with aloha.”
“We aren’t aggressive or angry or violent about this,” he said.
“This has been for kanaka maoli the most important political .... expression of what we believe and who we are since the protect Kahoolawe occupation in the 1970s.”
To be sure, a number of Native Hawaiians have also come out in support of the Thirty Meter Telescope. And along the way, government leaders have sought to broker a resolution.
Osorio said it’s important to see the TMT protests as part of a larger Hawaiian movement that’s also sought to reclaim the Hawaiian language and protocol.
He said just a decade ago, Native Hawaiians didn’t know the protocol that now charts the course of every day at the Mauna Kea encampment.
“In bringing that protocol back and bringing our language back, we are actually changing the way we see themselves,” Osorio said.
“This is not an ethnic uprising. This is restoration of ancient knowledge.”
As we enter a new decade, activists are also shining a spotlight on the work still left to be done: The significant economic, health and education gaps that Native Hawaiians continue to face.
